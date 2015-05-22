By Daniel Bases
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 22 Citigroup said on Friday it is
selling its margin foreign exchange business, including the
CitiFX Pro and TradeStream platforms to U.S.-based FXCM and
Danish investment bank SAXO Bank.
"We believe this transaction is in the best interest of
Citi's Margin FX clients, who will experience a seamless
transition to seasoned online retail specialists that can
skillfully service their needs. The sale is expected to be
completed in the second quarter," the bank said in a short
statement released to Reuters.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
FXCM filed an 8K form with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission that the company would "assume the vast majority of
margin forex accounts of CitiFX Pro from Citibank N.A. and
Citibank International Limited, which traded over $30 billion on
average a month during 2014."
In the filing, FXCM said that after the close of trading on
Friday, June 26, "accepted CitiFX Pro" accounts will be
transferred.
"CitiFX Pro clients will be transitioned to FXCM's
comparable trading solutions and parameters either on Trading
Station, the MT4 Platform, or APIs according to their current
settings and needs," FXCM said in its filing.
In April, Reuters reported according to a source that Citi
was looking to offload its retail foreign exchange brokerage in
an effort to streamline its operations.
Industry surveys rank Citi as the single biggest banking
player in the $5 trillion a day forex market.
