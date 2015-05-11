LONDON May 11 The Bank for International
Settlements has set up a working group aimed at creating a
single global code of conduct for the foreign exchange market,
the central banks' central bank said in a statement on Monday.
The group will be headed by Reserve Bank of Australia
Assistant Governor Guy Debelle, the co-author of recommendations
drawn up last year for reforming "fixing" benchmarks after two
years of scandal over their alleged manipulation.
Reuters reported last week that a number of senior central
bank officials were for the first time optimistic about unifying
the disparate codes of conduct used in different jurisdictions
into one central document.
(Reporting by Patrick Graham; editing by Nigel Stephenson)