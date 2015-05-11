(Adds comment from banking FX body)
By Patrick Graham
LONDON May 11 The Bank for International
Settlements (BIS) has set up a working group aimed at creating a
single global code of conduct for the foreign exchange market,
the central banks' central bank said on Monday.
The group will be headed by Reserve Bank of Australia
Assistant Governor Guy Debelle, the co-author of recommendations
drawn up last year for reforming "fixing" benchmarks after two
years of scandal over their alleged manipulation.
Reuters reported last week that a number of senior central
bank officials were for the first time optimistic about unifying
the disparate codes of conduct used in different jurisdictions
into one central document.
They say that the need to show the industry is taking action
to prevent future abuses could override traditional divisions
between the biggest banks and market centres such as Tokyo,
London and New York in a market that has never been formally
regulated.
James Kemp, Managing Director for Global FX at the Global
Financial Markets Association (GFMA), welcomed the BIS move and
said there is a very strong desire for coordinated alignment of
regional codes.
"This is an opportunity for market participants to work with
regulators and supervisors to demonstrate that they can put the
right controls and guidance in place," he said in a statement.
"As demonstrated by various initiatives already under way, the
GFMA's FX Division is highly supportive of this initiative."
The push for a single set of standards is likely to be
shaped by Britain's Fair and Effective Markets Review of conduct
in currency and other markets, which is due to report in June
and will need international backing to have any global impact.
All of that work, central to efforts to get past two years
of scandal that many participants say has throttled activity and
profits in one of the banking sector's biggest cash cows, is
happening as further fines are set to emerge.
People familiar with the matter have told Reuters that U.S.
authorities are on course to reach multibillion-dollar
agreements with five large banks over allegations of FX market
rigging as soon as this week.
Barclays, one of the top three players in the $5
trillion a day global currency market, is also likely to settle
separate investigations by Britain's Financial Conduct Authority
and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission at the same
time as it completes the Justice Department deal, a person
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
RBS and Barclays last month set aside a further
$1.71 billion for investigations and litigation involving
foreign exchange.
(Editing by David Goodman)