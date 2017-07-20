FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
Dollar posts biggest daily rise in more than two weeks
#Brexit
#Economy
#Trump
#Turkey
#Science
#Sport
Sections
Featured
White House spokesman Spicer resigns
White House spokesman Spicer resigns
White House spokesman Spicer resigns
White House spokesman Spicer resigns
White House spokesman Spicer resigns
White House spokesman Spicer resigns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asian Currency News
July 20, 2017 / 8:13 AM / 2 days ago

Dollar posts biggest daily rise in more than two weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - The dollar posted its biggest daily percentage rise in more than two weeks on Thursday as investors pared back some short positions in the greenback before a European Central Bank meeting later in the day.

The dollar was trading 0.25 percent higher against a trade-weighted basket of its peers at 95.022 on Thursday, its biggest daily rise since July. 3, according to Thomson Reuters data.

It hit a 10-month low of 94.476 on Tuesday. (Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.