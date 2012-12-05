Dec 5 A former head of the foreign currency desk
at a Miami-based financial services company must pay the firm
nearly $2.5 million for breaching the terms of his employment by
allegedly making unauthorized trades, according to an
arbitration ruling.
A Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) arbitrator
found against Ramses Villela in the case filed in 2011 by
Bulltick LLC, a firm specializing in Latin American markets. The
firm accused Villela of common law fraud, breaching his
employment agreement and converting funds, and other misdeeds,
according to the ruling dated Tuesday. The arbitrator
specifically found Villela liable for breaching his employment
agreement and obligations.
The case illustrates the potential risks that rogue traders
pose to financial firms. Villela made the trades using the
firm's credit, according to Edward Mullins, a Miami-based lawyer
who represented Bulltick. "No client funds were at risk," he
told Reuters.
Efforts by Reuters to locate Villela for comment were not
successful. He did not respond to Bulltick's filings in the
case, according to the ruling. Bulltick discharged Villela in
2011, alleging unauthorized trading, fraud, and forgery,
according to a regulatory filing. FINRA, Wall Street's
industry-funded watchdog, is also investigating the firm's
allegations of fraud and forgery, Bulltick reported in Villela's
regulatory filing. Villela claims in his LinkedIn profile to be
employed at another financial company in Mexico.
The arbitrator who heard the case awarded Bulltick $2.3
million in damages. Villela must also pay Bulltick $150,000 for
its legal fees and $45,000 for costs. The arbitrator did not
include reasons for the decision, as is typical of FINRA
arbitration rulings.
"It is unfortunate that even when there are procedures in
place, there is some individual who will try to take advantage
of the system," Bulltick's lawyer, Mullins, told Reuters.