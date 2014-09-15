Sept 15 U.S. investigators have turned several
bank employees into informants to gather evidence against some
of their colleagues in the probe of possible manipulation of
currency markets, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing
people familiar with the matter.
Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and U.S.
regulators are investigating allegations that dealers at major
banks colluded and manipulated key reference rates in the $5.3
trillion-a-day foreign currency market, the world's biggest and
least regulated.
Investigators from the U.S. Justice Department and Federal
Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are preparing to seek criminal
charges against individual traders as early as next month, the
Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1qPzF5W)
The Journal report said it isn't clear which banks had
secret informants cooperating with the government investigation.
Ethical standards in the foreign exchange market have been
put under a harsh spotlight since investigators in the United
States, Europe and Asia started examining whether small groups
of traders colluded to rig prices by sharing information about
their clients' orders.
The global inquiry has not yet concluded but the review has
shaken the industry, with dozens of top dealers put on leave or
fired and banks under pressure to sharpen up oversight of their
traders.
The FBI and U.S. Justice Department were not immediately
available for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
(Reporting by Arnab Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)