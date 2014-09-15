(Adds comments from DOJ official)
Sept 15 U.S. investigators have turned several
bank employees into informants to gather evidence against some
of their colleagues in the probe of possible manipulation of
currency markets, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing
people familiar with the matter.
Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and U.S.
regulators are investigating allegations that dealers at major
banks colluded and manipulated key reference rates in the $5.3
trillion-a-day foreign currency market, the world's biggest and
least regulated.
Investigators from the U.S. Justice Department and Federal
Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are preparing to seek criminal
charges against individual traders as early as next month, the
Journal said. (on.wsj.com/1qPzF5W)
Leslie Caldwell, head of the Justice Department's criminal
division, told Reuters last week it was using more body wires
and wiretaps to gather evidence in investigations.
Caldwell also indicated that there may not be any
prosecutions this year in the foreign exchange probe.
"I think it's too early to tell. We're looking at the
evidence, and we're still working very hard, and there is a lot
left to do, so I think it's too soon to say," he said.
The Journal report said it isn't clear which banks had
secret informants cooperating with the government investigation.
Ethical standards in the foreign exchange market have been
put under the spotlight since investigators in the United
States, Europe and Asia started examining whether small groups
of traders colluded to rig prices by sharing information about
their clients' orders.
The global inquiry has not yet concluded but the review has
shaken the industry, with dozens of top dealers put on leave or
fired and banks under pressure to sharpen up on supervising
their traders.
