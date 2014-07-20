NEW YORK, July 20 The Serious Fraud Office, the
UK's main anti-fraud agency, could announce a formal
investigation into alleged manipulation of the global foreign
exchange market by the end of this month, the FT.com reported on
Sunday, citing people familiar with the situation.
The UK agency has been gathering input and information for
the past few month on allegations of rigging in the currency
market, which has a daily volume of $5.3 trillion, according to
people cited by the FT.
Any announcement by the SFO follows frequent
information-sharing meetings with the UK's Financial Conduct
Authority, the same sources said.
The SFO would not confirm or deny a formal probe would be
announced. "We are receiving and examining complex data on this
topic. If and when we open a criminal investigation, that
decision will be announced in the usual way," the FT quoted the
SFO as saying.
