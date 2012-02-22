* Sees speculation persisting, to respond as appropriate
* Yen at 6-month low vs dollar, 3-month low vs euro
* Yen has been weakening since BOJ surprise easing
* Risk appetite also improving after Greek bailout
By Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, Feb 22 Japan's government saw
nothing strange in recent currency moves that saw the yen hit a
six-month low versus the dollar and a three-month low versus the
euro, a senior official at the Ministry of Finance said on
Wednesday.
The yen has been edging lower since the Bank of Japan
surprised investors last week with additional monetary easing,
offering a respite for policy-makers who worry that a strong
currency depresses exports and harms the economy.
But the official said market speculation that could
contribute to the yen's rise is persisting and Japan will
continue to monitor currency moves and respond as appropriate.
"The situation remains unchanged in that if the yen rises it
could push down the Japanese economy, and market speculation
that could contribute to the yen's rises is persisting," the
official told reporters on condition of anonymity.
"We have been strongly concerned about whether one-sided yen
rises since last summer were reflecting economic fundamentals. I
don't see anything strange in the underlying currency market
movements."
The dollar traded around 80.04 yen on Wednesday,
rising above 80 yen for the first time since August 2011. The
euro rose to 106.145 yen, its highest since
mid-November, in the wake of the official's comments.
The yen's weakening was due to the BOJ's easing last week
and the euro zone's agreement on a Greek rescue package on
Monday, the official said.
In a surprise move, the BOJ on Feb. 14 boosted asset
purchases and set an inflation goal of 1 percent, pledging to
keep ultra-easy policy until that price level is in sight.
In addition to the BOJ's easing, the yen has come under
pressure this month after data showed that Japan's current
account surplus -- a major and constant support for the yen --
fell to a 15-year low last year.
Japan spent a record 8 trillion yen ($100 billion) in
unilateral intervention on Oct. 31, and another 1 trillion yen
in early November on undeclared forays into the currency market.
In August, Japan sold roughly 4.5 trillion yen in currency
intervention, far exceeding the 2.1 trillion yen it sold on
Sept. 15, 2010.
The U.S. Treasury criticised the solo interventions in a
report last year, saying markets were not moving in a disorderly
manner, while other Group of Seven countries also have taken a
dim view of Japan's solo action.
($1 = 79.7500 Japanese yen)
