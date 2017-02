TOKYO Feb 22 A senior official at Japan's Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday that the yen's weakening was due to last week's monetary easing by the Bank of Japan and the euro zone agreement on a Greek rescue package.

But the official added that market speculation that could contribute to the yen's rise is persisting and Japan will continue to monitor currency moves and respond as appropriate. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Michael Watson)