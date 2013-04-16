UPDATE 1-Australia economy extends recession-free run with solid Q4 growth
* Supports RBA optimism, market prices out chance of rate cuts (Adds analyst reaction, detail)
LONDON, April 16 The dollar recovered to rise more than one percent against the yen on Tuesday after the Japanese currency pared some of the strong gains seen the previous day.
The dollar rose to a session high of 97.90 yen, up 1.1 percent on the day. Reported option expiries around 98.00 yen could keep the currency pinned at that level.
* Supports RBA optimism, market prices out chance of rate cuts (Adds analyst reaction, detail)
* Raising rates in March leaves room for more hikes in 2017 (Adds comments from further Fed official)
WASHINGTON, Feb 28 U.S. President Donald Trump will promise "massive" tax relief for the middle class along with corporate tax reform in his speech to the U.S. Congress later on Tuesday, according to excerpts from the speech provided by the White House.