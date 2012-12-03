LONDON Dec 3 The euro extended gains to rise to a near one-month high against the Swiss franc on Monday on trader talk that a Swiss bank may charge a negative interest rate on Swiss franc cash balances.

The euro rose to 1.2095 francs on trading platform EBS, its highest level since Nov. 7, up 0.3 percent on the day and moving away from the Swiss National Bank's floor of 1.20 francs imposed in September 2011.

The single currency also rose to a fresh six-week high against the U.S. dollar of $1.3075 after Spain made a formal request for EU bank bailout funds.

(Reporting by Anooja Debnath; editing by Anirban Nag)