LONDON, April 16 The euro fell briefly to a session low versus the dollar on Tuesday after German ZEW survey data came in lower than expected, revealing a fall in confidence in Germany's economic recovery.

The German ZEW economic sentiment index came in at 36.3, lower than the 42.0 forecast by economists.

The euro fell to as low as $1.3028 on the day, from $1.3049 before the data. It then recovered and was last trading up 0.2 percent on the day at $1.3054.