UPDATE 2-Dow Chemical's results, forecast benefit as economic growth boosts demand
* Shares hit all-time high (Adds exec comments, graphic; updates shares)
MEXICO CITY Nov 8 Mexico's peso firmed to its strongest in two months on Tuesday, helped by bets that Hillary Clinton would win the U.S. presidential election over her rival Donald Trump.
The peso gained 0.94 percent to 18.4005 per dollar, its strongest since Sept. 8. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)
* Shares hit all-time high (Adds exec comments, graphic; updates shares)
(Adds details, table, graphics) NEW YORK, Jan 26 Interest rates on U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages rose for the first time in four weeks, in step with bond yields, on expectations of faster growth and inflation spurred by policy decisions of U.S. President Donald Trump, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday. Trump, since taking office last Friday, has embarked on a series of moves aimed at bolstering jobs and capital investments, stoking jitters a
WASHINGTON, Jan 26 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 3-month, 6-month and 1-year bills next week, see: