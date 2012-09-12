By Julie Haviv
| NEW YORK, Sept 12
NEW YORK, Sept 12 Expectations for more U.S.
stimulus and diminished fears of the euro zone debt crisis has
options investors souring on the dollar in favor of the euro.
The euro hit a four-month high against the greenback on
Wednesday, bolstered by hopes that the euro zone's recent
efforts to address its crisis will bear fruit, and that the U.S.
Federal Reserve will buy more bonds, seen as a dollar negative.
Risk reversals, a broad gauge of currency market sentiment,
showed options investors are less enthusiastic on the dollar
than they have been for nearly two years, and are seeking scant
protection against the single currency's depreciation.
The dollar's upside will be limited if the Fed announces a
third round of bond buying, called quantitative easing, at the
conclusion of its two-day meeting on Thursday. Bond purchases
are tantamount to printing money and dilute the value of the
dollar.
The single currency has risen more than 7 percent since it
hit a two-year low of around $1.2040 in July, boosted after
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi pledged to do
whatever it takes to preserve the currency.
Before that, investors were betting heavily against the euro
as the region's debt crisis worsened, engulfing larger economies
including Italy and Spain. The euro still faces plenty of
headwinds, with a dismal economic landscape and ongoing concerns
about a Greek exit from the euro zone.
While three-month reversals remain biased to
puts - the right to sell euros - they traded as low as 1.250
percent on Wednesday, the lowest since mid-October 2010. That
means the collective market is less aligned against the euro
than it has in recent months.
That is a significant improvement from Aug. 14 when it was
at 1.950 percent and 2012's peak on May 21 at 3.575 percent.
"In terms of option flows, we feel that the market is seeing
the euro/dollar going higher," said Olivier Korber, derivatives
strategist at Societe Generale in Paris. "We are seeing sellers
of risk reversals (selling euro puts, buying euro calls)."
"A risk-on picture, optimism ahead of the Fed and a higher
euro," Korber said, have contributed to the change in option
flows.
Furthermore, implied volatility, or "vol", on three-month
euro/dollar options, a measure of expected price
swings and a gauge of options pricing, fell as low as 8.36
percent on Wednesday, the lowest since mid-December 2007. This
means investors expect less volatility, and therefore less
reason to hedge against price fluctations.
Lisa Mears O'Conner, managing director, alternative global
macro strategies, at Mellon Capital in San Francisco, is
negative on both the dollar and the euro.
"The low vol in the options market may be an opportunity for
those investors who want to short the euro due to the weak
fundamentals - they can buy puts more cheaply right now," she
said.
The euro climbed to $1.2936 on Wednesday, its highest
level since mid-May, after Germany's Constitutional Court
approved the euro zone's new rescue fund and budget pact,
mitigating concerns about the region's debt crisis.
O'Conner, who oversees $2.5 billion in assets, said risk
reversals are closer to fair value now than the middle of July.
"It shows less demand for puts, perhaps less of a need to
hedge or perceived need to hedge," she said. "This may be an
opportunity for contrarian investors to buy puts."
The euro last traded at $1.2894, up 0.3 percent on
Wednesday.
"The euro is less risky than two months ago and 'tail risk'
has been substantially removed," said Axel Merk, president and
chief investment officer at Merk Investments and manager of
the Merk Funds in Palo Alto, California.
"In our flagship hard currency fund, we have been
rebuilding our euro position ever since ECB President Mario
Draghi's press conference after its monthly meeting in early
August," he said.
Merk, who oversees $600 million in assets, said he is
negative on the dollar headed into Thursday's Fed announcement.
"Euro/dollar implied volatility has lead us to re-enforce
our positive view," he said.