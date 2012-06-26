(Adds quotes, details)

NEW YORK, June 26 Electronic inter-dealer broker ICAP said on Tuesday it is reviewing all aspects of its EBS foreign exchange trading platform and is currently engaged in discussions with customers about possible changes.

An ICAP spokesman said in an emailed statement that the company expects to complete the review during the summer.

Dow Jones Newswires earlier on Tuesday reported that ICAP plans to scrap the fifth decimal place on its currency quotes and introduce so-called half-pip pricing. The Dow Jones report said ICAP's move was meant to appease its core banking customers.

In late 2010, EBS added a fifth decimal place to its prices so that its currency pairs such as euro/dollar read as $1.24980, instead of the standard $1.2498. Market sources had said the five decimal places were meant to accommodate the platform's high-frequency traders.

EBS and Thomson Reuters are competitors in the FX dealing business.

"That (EBS plan) is going to effectively reduce the number of prices that EBS publishes because prices would move in a half-pip pricing range and as a result, it will actually slow down the amount of prices it transmits," said Tony Savor, chief technology officer at broker-dealer OANDA Corp in Toronto. OANDA runs a currency trading platform that caters to high frequency traders.

"From that, it will make it easier for some of EBS' banking partners with older-based trading systems to trade."

Savor said the potential change in EBS pricing won't have any impact on OANDA'S business.

"OANDA does not provide liquidity to banks the way EBS does," said Savor. "We cater to high frequency traders and we obtain wholesale liquidity from EBS and provide that to our customers and that will remain unchanged for us."

The latest data from EBS showed that its volume in spot foreign exchange declined 25 percent last month to $130.8 billion from a year earlier which was at $175.2 billion. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)