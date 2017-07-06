* reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/fx-polls?RIC=CAD=
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, July 6 Canada's dollar is expected to
weaken over the coming months, a Reuters poll of 47 foreign
exchange strategists showed on Thursday, as a rally driven by
expectations for higher interest rates runs out of steam and
lower oil prices weigh.
The median forecast is for the currency to retreat in three
months to C$1.32 to the U.S. dollar, or 76 U.S. cents, before
recovering some ground to C$1.31 in about a year. It was trading
on Wednesday at C$1.2960, nearly its strongest in 10 months.
The loonie has soared more than 6 percent since early May,
boosted by a strengthening domestic economy and rising
expectations the Bank of Canada will hike interest rates as
early as next week.
The central bank's top two officials asserted in June that a
pair of 2015 interest rate cuts had done their job in cushioning
the economy from collapsing oil prices.
But the currency's rally may get long in the tooth if the
Bank of Canada does not indicate it is prepared to tighten
beyond taking back the two cuts from 2015, termed "insurance" at
the time, by raising rates.
"Unless the (central) bank comes out overtly hawkish next
week and the market starts pricing in a third hike for the
coming year," it will be difficult for the Canadian dollar to
strengthen further, said Bipan Rai, senior macro strategist at
CIBC Capital Markets.
The central bank may want to see more progress on reaching
its 2 percent inflation target before it goes further than
taking back the insurance cuts, Rai said.
Inflation has held well below the target, even as Canada's
economy grew at an annualized 3.7 percent rate in the first
quarter after a strong expansion in the second half of 2016.
The drop in the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports,
adds to the risk of a "near-term correction to the recent trend"
for the Canadian dollar, said Nick Bennenbroek, head of currency
strategy at Wells Fargo.
Oil has slumped 16 percent in price since the start of the
year, including 4 percent on Wednesday after Thomson Reuters Oil
Research data showed exports by the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries climbed for a second month in
June.
The latest Reuters oil poll showed analysts slashing price
expectations for this year and next.
'CLEAR AND PRESENT DANGER'
RBC Capital Markets chief technical strategist George Davis
expects the Bank of Canada to hike in July and October and for
the loonie to touch C$1.27 in the third quarter.
But he said that the rally will fade as the central bank
pauses and as renegotiations of the North American Free Trade
Agreement get underway.
Talks on NAFTA, which could start as soon as mid-August,
could hurt Canada's economy as the Trump administration tries to
win better terms for U.S. workers and manufacturers.
While NAFTA renegotiations are "the most clear and present
danger," a slowdown in the country's housing market could also
weigh on the country's economy due to elevated borrowing by
Canadians, CIBC's Rai said.
The Bank of Canada had long said interest rates are too
blunt a tool to tackle the country's housing market. But it may
have finally decided to act and at least limit its role in
fueling a potential bubble with low interest rates after home
prices soared in Toronto and Vancouver.
