Oct 14 British authorities investigating
potential manipulation in the currency markets are looking at
the role of a senior trader at JPMorgan Chase & Co while
he worked for another firm, the Wall Street Journal reported on
its website on Monday.
The bank's London-based head of spot currency trading
participated in certain electronic chat sessions while at his
former employer, Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC, that
authorities have homed in on, the WSJ said.
The chat sessions were with a group of traders from other
banks who were called "The Bandits' Club" and "The Cartel," the
WSJ said.
Reuters reported last week that Royal Bank of Scotland had
handed Britain's financial regulator instant messages sent by a
former currency trader to counterparts at other banks, but could
not verify the identity of the former trader.
Investigations into the $5 trillion-a-day market have
broadened, with authorities in Switzerland and Britain looking
into whether traders at banks sought to manipulate benchmark
foreign currency rates.
JPMorgan spokesman Brian Marchiony declined comment.