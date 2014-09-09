LONDON, Sept 9 The chairman of Britain's FCA financial regulator told a parliamentary committee on Tuesday banks were "struggling" to stamp out alleged collusion in the foreign exchange market.

The FCA and U.S. regulators are investigating allegations that dealers at major banks colluded and manipulated key reference rates in the $5.3 trillion a day foreign currency market, the world's biggest and least regulated. (Reporting by Huw Jones and Li-mei Hoang, editing by John Stonestreet)