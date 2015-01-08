LONDON Jan 8 Royal Bank of Scotland
currency trader Paul Nash has become the first individual
arrested in connection with a global inquiry into alleged
manipulation in the foreign exchange market, sources familiar
with the matter said on Thursday.
Nash, who was suspended by RBS in 2013, was named by the
sources as the man arrested in Billericay, southeast England, on
Dec. 19. One of the sources said his arrest came only days
before he emigrated to Canada.
Nash emigrated to Canada on Christmas Day and has rented out
his family home, the source said. His arrest was not by
appointment, as is typical in such cases, but was an "arrest and
raid", the source added.
Nash, who has not been charged with any offence, appeared at
Westminster Magistrates' Court on Dec. 23 over variations to his
bail conditions, a court official confirmed. These included that
he would reside at a specified address in British Columbia.
Attempts to reach Nash via LinkedIn were unsuccessful.
Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said only that a
48-year-old man had appeared at the London court on Dec. 23 in
connection with a global investigation into allegations of
manipulation in the $5.3 trillion-a-day forex market.
The increasingly aggressive agency, which is preparing for
the trials this year of individuals alleged to have manipulated
global benchmark interest rates, said last July that it might
file the first charges in the high-profile inquiry this year.
About 30 forex traders have been put on leave, suspended or
fired as prosecutors and regulators continue to examine
allegations of wrongdoing in the world's largest market.
RBS, a state-backed British lender that has been reviewing
the conduct of more than 50 current and former traders, said in
December that six employees could face disciplinary action.
It declined to comment further on Thursday.
The bank was one of six lenders fined a combined $4.3
billion by regulators last November for failing to stop traders
trying to manipulate currency markets.
The other banks to settle British and U.S. regulatory
allegations of failings were HSBC Holdings, JPMorgan
Chase & Co, Citigroup, UBS and Bank of
America Corp.
The U.S. Department of Justice, Federal Reserve and New
York's financial regulator are among those still investigating
banks over foreign exchange trading in an inquiry that has put
the largely unregulated market on a tighter leash and
accelerated the push to automated trading.
(Additional reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by David
Goodman)