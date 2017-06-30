(Adds details, comment, context, byline)
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, June 30 The U.S. dollar's share of
global foreign exchange reserves edged lower in the first three
months of the year, compared with the previous quarter, but the
greenback remains the largest reserve currency held by global
central banks, according to IMF data released on Friday.
The amount of reserves held in dollars rose to $5.71
trillion even as the greenback's share fell to roughly 64.5
percent of allocated reserves in the first three months of 2017,
down from 65.2 percent in the fourth quarter last year,
according to the data from the International Monetary Fund. The
amount of reserves held in dollars stood at $5.50 trillion in
the fourth quarter.
Global reserves are assets of central banks held in
different currencies primarily used to back their liabilities.
Central banks have sometimes cooperated in buying and selling
official international reserves in order to influence exchange
rates.
The euro was a distant second to the dollar, with a share of
19 percent of allocated reserves, little changed from the fourth
quarter. At its peak in 2009, the euro's share of global
reserves was 28 percent.
The yen's share of currency reserves rose to 4.6 percent in
the first quarter, from 3.9 percent previously. The Japanese
currency had the largest quarterly rise in the share of
allocated reserves.
The Chinese yuan's share of allocated currency reserves was
0.9 percent in the first quarter, unchanged from the previous
quarter. The IMF had reported the yuan's share of central bank
holdings for the first time for the fourth quarter of 2016.
IMF data also showed that global foreign exchange reserves
rose to $10.90 trillion in the first quarter, up from $10.72
trillion in the fourth quarter of 2016. The first quarter's
total reserves reversed a portion of the fourth-quarter decline
and represented the first meaningful quarterly rise since 2014,
said Shaun Osborne, chief currency strategist, at Scotiabank in
Toronto.
The total amount of allocated currency holdings also grew,
to $8.85 trillion, from $8.43 trillion previously.
Allocated reserves now include part of China's official
reserves, with full currency allocation disclosure set to take
two to three years.
"China's gradual disclosure continues," Osborne said. "The
share of allocated reserves as a percentage of total reserves
now exceeds 80 percent."
Unallocated reserves, or those that have not been reported
to the IMF, slid to $2.05 trillion in the first quarter from
$2.29 trillion in the last three months of 2016. Unallocated
reserves represented just 19 percent of the total global FX
reserves. It was widely believed in the currency market that
part of China's reserves was in the unallocated pool.
The Australian and Canadian dollars, which over the last
year have been included in the reserves composition, showed
shares of roughly 2 percent each.
