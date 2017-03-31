FOREX-Dollar bounces back from 7-month lows after strong Fed statement
* FOMC statement shows Fed looking to continue tightening policy
March 31 The dollar's share of currency reserves reported to the International Monetary Fund rose in the fourth quarter, snapping three straight quarterly declines, as the absolute level of reserves held in greenbacks hit a record, data released Friday showed.
Reserves held in U.S. dollars rose to a record $5.05 trillion, or nearly 64 percent, from $4.94 trillion, or 63.3 percent, in the third quarter, the data showed.
Meanwhile, China's share of allocated currency reserves, reported by the IMF for the first time, totaled just over 1 percent, or $84.51 billion. (Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* FOMC statement shows Fed looking to continue tightening policy
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks fell in volatile trading while the dollar pared losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected interest rate hike and announced it would begin cutting its huge holdings of bonds this year.
DUBAI, June 14 Kuwait's central bank said on Wednesday it was keeping its discount rate at the current level of 2.75 percent, despite the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to raise rates by 25 basis points.