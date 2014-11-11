BRIEF-Saudi Egyptian Investment and Finance OGM approves FY dividend of EGP 2/share
March 12 Saudi Egyptian Investment And Finance Co
LAGOS Nov 11 Nigeria's foreign exchange reserves fell to a 4-month low of $37.9 billion as of Nov. 7, down 3.99 percent month-on-month after the central bank sold dollars to banks to prop up the value of the naira currency.
Data published by the central bank on Tuesday showed the reserves were at $39.55 billion on Oct. 10. In July they stood at $37.89 billion.
Nigeria's central bank last week said it will continue to defend the local currency, which has fallen 6 percent so far this year on concerns about lower oil prices and an exit from the local debt and equity markets by offshore investors. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Bate Felix and Mark Trevelyan)
DUBAI, March 12 Stock markets in the Gulf were mostly lower in early trade on Sunday after crude oil prices plunged at the end of last week to a three-month low, but Dubai's Shuaa Capital and Saudi Arabia's Bank Aljazira surged in response to company-specific news.
March 12 Mena for Touristic and Real Estate Investment Co: