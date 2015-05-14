NEW YORK May 14 Banks want assurances from U.S.
regulators that they will not be barred from certain businesses
before agreeing to plead guilty to criminal charges over the
manipulation of foreign exchange rates, causing a delay in
multi-billion-dollar settlements, people familiar with the
matter said.
In an unprecedented move, the parent companies or main
banking units of JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc
, Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc, Barclays Plc
and UBS Group AG are likely to plead guilty
to rigging foreign exchange rates to benefit their transactions.
The banks are also scrambling to line up exemptions or
waivers from the Securities and Exchanges Commission and other
federal regulators because criminal pleas trigger consequences
such as taking away a the ability to manage retirement plans or
raise capital easily.
In the past, waivers have generally been granted without a
hitch. However, the practice has become controversial in the
past year, particularly at the SEC, where Democratic
Commissioner Kara Stein has criticized the agency for rubber
stamping requests and being too soft on repeat offenders.
Negotiating some of the waivers among the SEC's five
commissioners could prove challenging because many of these
banks have broken criminal or civil laws in the past that
triggered the need for waivers.
Many of the banks want an SEC waiver to continue operating
as "well-known seasoned issuers" so they can sell stocks and
debt efficiently, people familiar with the matter said. Such a
designation allows public companies to bypass SEC approval and
raise capital "off the shelf" - a process that is speedier and
more convenient.
Several of the people said another waiver being sought by
some banks is the ability to retain a safe harbor that shields
them from class action lawsuits when they make forward-looking
statements.
The banks involved are also seeking waivers that will allow
them to continue operating in the mutual fund business, sources
said.
At least some of the waivers at issue in the forex probe
will need to be put to a vote by the SEC's five commissioners.
No date has been set yet, a few of the people familiar with the
matter said.
The plea deals could be announced as soon as next week, two
of the people said, adding that not all the penalties had been
finalized yet.
Peter Carr, a spokesman for the U.S. Justice Department,
declined comment on the timing or reason for a possible delay of
any agreements. Citi, JPMorgan, RBS and UBS did not respond to
requests for comment. A Barclays spokesman declined to comment.
The Justice Department has been negotiating with the banks
for months over how to resolve allegations that traders colluded
to rig rates in the largely unregulated $5.3 trillion-a-day
currency market.
If the parent companies of U.S.-based JPMorgan and Citigroup
plead guilty as planned, it would be the first time in decades
that a major American financial institution has done so.
Last year, when Swiss bank Credit Suisse AG
pleaded guilty in the United States to helping wealthy Americans
evade taxes, it became largest institution in over 20 years to
admit criminal wrongdoing. It was soon followed by French
banking group BNP Paribas SA.
(Reporting by Karen Freifeld, Sarah N. Lynch and Soyoung Kim.
Editing by Andre Grenon)