TOKYO Oct 7 The pound plunged sharply to its
lowest in more than three decades on Friday, in thin conditions
in early Asian trading.
Sterling was last down 1.7 percent at $1.2380, after
suddenly dropping as low as $1.1378.
Investors have been fretting about Britain's impending exit
from the European Union and the potential of the UK giving up
full access to the single market in order to impose full control
on its borders.
Low liquidity likely amplified the move and triggered
stop-loss orders, market participants said.
