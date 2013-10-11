WASHINGTON Oct 11 The U.S. Justice Department
is making inquiries into allegations of foreign exchange rate
manipulation centered on the Swiss franc but has left the heavy
lifting to Europe, according to a source familiar with the
probe.
The Justice Department spoke with participants in the probe
but is letting officials in Europe take the lead in any
investigation, said the source, who could not be named to
protect business relationships.
Two traders from an unnamed Swiss bank have been let go in
connection with the allegations, said the source.
Investigations into the $5 trillion-a-day market have
broadened, with authorities in Switzerland and Britain looking
into whether traders at banks sought to manipulate benchmark
foreign currency rates.