May 14 The U.S. Justice Department has voided a
2012 settlement with UBS AG related to interest-rate
rigging, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
The newspaper, citing current and former government
officials, said the move came after more than a year of talks
between the Swiss bank and the U.S. government.
It added that the negotiations were expected next week to
result in UBS paying a fine of about $200 million and pleading
guilty to allegations that UBS traders manipulated the London
interbank offered rate, or Libor, before 2012.
(Reporting by Peter Cooney in Washington; Editing by Eric
Beech)