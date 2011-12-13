* Sees Q4 rev $28-$31 mln vs est $31.9 mln

* Lower-than-expected Q4 rev due to DRAM pricing environment

* Shares fall 8 pct in after-hours trade (Follows alerts)

Dec 13 FormFactor Inc lowered its fourth-quarter sales forecast citing a weak pricing environment for memory chips, sending its shares down 8 percent in after-market trade.

The company, which makes precision, semiconductor wafer probe card products used by chipmakers to perform tests, cut its fourth-quarter revenue outlook to $28-$31 million, from its prior forecast of $30-$34 million.

Analysts were expecting sales of $31.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company also expects other forecasts given during its third-quarter conference call to be hurt by slow demand.

The Livermore, California-based company's shares, which closed at $5.40 on Tuesday on Nasdaq, fell 8 percent to $4.96 in extended trade. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)