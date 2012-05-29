(Refiles to change day in paragraph 5)

May 29 FormFactor Inc raised its sales outlook for the second quarter, citing higher demand for its memory chips, sending its shares up 13 percent in after-market trading.

The company, which makes precision, semiconductor wafer probe card products used by chipmakers to perform tests, now expects revenue of $50 million to $54 million. It had previously expected $43 million to $47 million.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $42.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

FormFactor, however, warned that softness in the personal computer markets and economic uncertainty could hurt results in the second half of the year.

FormFactor shares rose to $6.50 in extended trade. They closed at $5.76 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)