May 29 FormFactor Inc raised its sales
outlook for the second quarter, citing higher demand for its
memory chips, sending its shares up 13 percent in after-market
trading.
The company, which makes precision, semiconductor wafer
probe card products used by chipmakers to perform tests, now
expects revenue of $50 million to $54 million. It had previously
expected $43 million to $47 million.
Analysts were expecting revenue of $42.7 million, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
FormFactor, however, warned that softness in the personal
computer markets and economic uncertainty could hurt results in
the second half of the year.
FormFactor shares rose to $6.50 in extended trade. They
closed at $5.76 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.
