By Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE Dec 13 Taiwan's Formosa
Petrochemical Corp., one of the biggest diesel exporters in
Asia, will likely resume spot gasoil exports from the second
half of January, a source familiar with the matter said on
Tuesday.
The spot exports will come after five months and are expected
to provide support to the diesel market. The company halted spot
diesel and gasoline exports after a fire at a propylene-recovery
unit in July damaged some of its surrounding infrastructure.
Formosa is expected to export about one to two medium
range-sized cargoes, or about 720,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur
gasoil, in the second half of January, the source said.
Spot exports of the cleaner fuel 10 ppm sulphur diesel are
not expected to resume yet, he added.
The additional volumes of diesel will provide some reprieve
to an under-supplied market, especially with Indonesian state
energy firm Pertamina expected to import about 4.8 million
barrels of high sulphur gasoil in January, traders said.
Formosa's 540,000 barrels-per-day refinery had been plagued
by problems this year, affecting supply especially in the spot
market.
Formosa shut several units at its refinery this month,
including a 180,000 bpd crude distillation unit, an 80,000 bpd
vacuum distillation unit and a 52,000 bpd VGO hydrotreating
unit.
They are scheduled to restart in mid-January.
The refinery is currently running at a reduced rate of
310,000 bpd due to the maintenance and will maintain current run
rates until the end of December.
The company has been focusing on meeting term requirements
and has not had any spot gasoil exports since July, industry
sources said.
Formosa has awarded a 2012 term contract to sell 500 ppm
sulphur diesel to 6-8 buyers and 10 ppm sulphur diesel to three
buyers.
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan)