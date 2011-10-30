TAIPEI Oct 30 Taiwan's government has accepted
a plan by the Formosa Plastics group for safety checks at its
fire-hit Mailiao complex that will see operations suspended in
stages until the end of August 2012.
The government had ordered some facilities at the complex,
which houses naphtha cracking and plastics manufacturing
facilities and is one of Asia's largest refineries, closed after
a series of fires between July 2010 and August 2011. The blazes
triggered public protests over safety standards.
It had also ordered Formosa to come up with a plan to
conduct safety checks on the entire complex in stages. The plan
agreed at a weekend meeting should be complete by the end of
August 2012, the government's Industrial Development Bureau
said.
The partial shutdowns had roiled oil markets and cut
Taiwan's export growth in August. Some of the refining units
that were ordered closed have since reopened.
The Formosa Plastics group includes listed entities Formosa
Petrochemical Corp and Formosa Plastics Corp
.
(Reporting by Jonathan Standing)