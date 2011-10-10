(Corrects to say jet fuel was sold at a discount, not premium, in first and second paragraph)

SINGAPORE Oct 10 Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp has sold 300,000 barrels of jet fuel for mid-November loading via a tender at a discount to Singapore quotes, traders said on Monday.

Singapore trading firm Gracewood Petroleum bought the cargo for Nov. 13-17 loading at 20 cents a barrel below Singapore spot quotes, on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. An earlier cargo, for Aug. 11-15 loading, was sold at a discount of 40 to 50 cents a barrel to spot quotes.

Jet premiums has been boosted by the outage of Royal Dutch Shell's 500,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Singapore about two weeks ago.

However, the market appears to be turning for the worse with a few October-loading cargoes still left unsold, a Singapore-based middle distillates trader said.

"The fundamentals are not strong. October cargoes are still being discussed right now...so it seems like the Shell fire has not had that big an impact," he said.

With Shell restarting the largest crude distillation unit at its refinery less than two weeks after the fire, the oversupply of middle distillates could weaken prompt month timespreads, traders said. (Reporting By Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Manash Goswami)