Teck Resources extends contracts with two Chile copper mine unions
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
(The following item was previously published by Basis Point, a Thomson Reuters publication)
HONG KONG Feb 3 (Reuters Basis Point) - Bidding for an around US$390m financing for Formosa Plastics Corp's subsidiaries in China closed on Thursday, banking sources said.
The loan, to be borrowed via four China-based subsidiaries of Formosa Plastics Corp, has a tenor of five years.
Funds are for capital expenditure.
In July 2008, Formosa Plastics Corp's U.S. units -- Formosa Plastics Corp USA, Formosa Plastics Corp America and Formosa Plastics Corp Louisiana -- sealed a US$397m seven-year amortising term loan. Margin was based on a leverage ratio, ranging from 55bp to 95bp over Libor. (Reporting by Sandra Tsui; Editing by Chris Lewis)
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
* Earlier reports had said Xiao was abducted from HK (Adds comment from Canada)