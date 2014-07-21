TAIPEI, July 21 Taiwanese conglomerate Formosa
Plastics Group said on Monday it will receive $2.39 million in
compensation from the Vietnamese government and a Vietnamese
insurance firm for damages incurred during anti-China protests
in May.
Formosa's Vietnam unit, which is building a steel project
and whose shares are not listed, had been targeted in the
protests by Vietnamese workers. The workers had mistakenly
believed that Formosa was a China-based company.
Hanoi will pay $1.44 million of the total sum this week, a
spokesman for the Formosa unit said, and the remaining $948,000
will be paid out in instalments by a Vietnamese insurance firm.
Formosa is the biggest foreign investor in Vietnam, local
media have said.
The protests were sparked after Chinese state oil companies
moved an offshore drilling rig into disputed water of the South
China Sea to drill an exploratory well.
(Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Tom Hogue)