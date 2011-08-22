SINGAPORE Aug 22 Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp has re-started one of the three crude distillation units (CDU) at its 540,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery after it was completely shut following a fire at a secondary unit end July, traders said on Monday.

"They could have restarted on late Friday," said a trader. The company said earlier this month it was ready to start up the refinery in stages on Aug. 20, if the government gave approval.

A Formosa spokesman declined to comment.

Formosa operates three CDUs of equal capacity of 180,000 bpd. The company shut the plant for safety reasons after a fire from a propylene-recovery unit damaged some surrounding infrastructure including power cables and optic fibres.

The company declared force majeure on diesel and gasoline supplies and had to store 2 million barrels of Oman crude in South Korea.