SINGAPORE Aug 22 Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical
Corp has re-started one of the three crude
distillation units (CDU) at its 540,000 barrels per day (bpd)
refinery after it was completely shut following a fire at a
secondary unit end July, traders said on Monday.
"They could have restarted on late Friday," said a trader.
The company said earlier this month it was ready to start up the
refinery in stages on Aug. 20, if the government gave approval.
A Formosa spokesman declined to comment.
Formosa operates three CDUs of equal capacity of 180,000
bpd. The company shut the plant for safety reasons after a fire
from a propylene-recovery unit damaged some surrounding
infrastructure including power cables and optic fibres.
The company declared force majeure on diesel and gasoline
supplies and had to store 2 million barrels of Oman crude in
South Korea.
