SINGAPORE Aug 22 Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical
Corp has restarted one of the three crude distillation
units (CDU) at its 540,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery after
it was completely shut following a fire at a secondary unit at
the end of July, traders said on Monday.
"They could have restarted on late Friday," said a trader.
The company said this month it was ready to start up the
refinery, Asia's fifth largest, in stages on Aug. 20, if the
government gave approval.
A Formosa spokesman declined to comment.
Formosa operates three CDUs of equal capacity of 180,000
bpd. The company shut the plant for safety reasons after a fire
from a propylene-recovery unit damaged some surrounding
infrastructure, including power cables and optic fibres.
The company declared force majeure on diesel and gasoline
supplies and had to store 2 million barrels of Oman crude in
South Korea.
Formosa exports about 800,000 tonnes of diesel a month,
according to estimates by traders, making it a key supplier in
the region. It also ships about 210,000-240,000 tonnes of spot
and term gasoline a month on average.
The refinery shutdown provided a boost to diesel cracks but
that proved temporary because of abundant supplies of the fuel
in the region.
The return of the refinery is expected to weigh on
sentiment, as exports from the facility in Mailiao swell high
stockpiles in the region, traders said.
