SINGAPORE Aug 22 Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp has restarted one of the three crude distillation units (CDU) at its 540,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery after it was completely shut following a fire at a secondary unit at the end of July, traders said on Monday.

"They could have restarted on late Friday," said a trader. The company said this month it was ready to start up the refinery, Asia's fifth largest, in stages on Aug. 20, if the government gave approval.

A Formosa spokesman declined to comment.

Formosa operates three CDUs of equal capacity of 180,000 bpd. The company shut the plant for safety reasons after a fire from a propylene-recovery unit damaged some surrounding infrastructure, including power cables and optic fibres.

The company declared force majeure on diesel and gasoline supplies and had to store 2 million barrels of Oman crude in South Korea.

Formosa exports about 800,000 tonnes of diesel a month, according to estimates by traders, making it a key supplier in the region. It also ships about 210,000-240,000 tonnes of spot and term gasoline a month on average.

The refinery shutdown provided a boost to diesel cracks but that proved temporary because of abundant supplies of the fuel in the region.

The return of the refinery is expected to weigh on sentiment, as exports from the facility in Mailiao swell high stockpiles in the region, traders said.

(Reporting by Seng Li Peng and Francis Kan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)