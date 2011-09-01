SINGAPORE, Sept 1 Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp will restart the second of three crude distillation units (CDU) at its 540,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery this weekend after it was completely shut following a fire at the end of July, a trader familiar with the situation said on Thursday.

The third CDU will be restarted by the first half of September, with exports to resume in the second half if no problems are encountered, he added.

"If all goes well we can start exporting in the second half of September," said a trader.

Formosa restarted its first CDU on Aug. 19, traders had said.

"There are still some uncertainties, but once everything is clear, we will inform our customers that we are lifting the force majeure on supplies. I think we would be able to come to a decision very soon," said a company spokesman.

The refiner exported about 800,000 tonnes of term and spot diesel a month before the shutdown. It also exported about 210,000-240,000 tonnes of gasoline a month. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng and Francis Kan)