SINGAPORE, Sept 1 Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp will restart the second of three crude distillation units (CDU) this weekend at its 540,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery which was completely shut following a fire at the end of July, a trader familiar with the situation said on Thursday.

The third CDU will be restarted by the first half of September, with exports to resume in the second half if no problems are encountered, he added.

"If all goes well we can start exporting in the second half of September," said a trader.

Formosa, Asia's fifth largest refinery, restarted its first CDU on Aug. 19, traders had said.

"There are still some uncertainties, but once everything is clear, we will inform our customers that we are lifting the force majeure on supplies. I think we would be able to come to a decision very soon," said a company spokesman.

The refiner exported about 800,000 tonnes of term and spot diesel a month before the shutdown. It also exported about 210,000-240,000 tonnes of gasoline a month.

CRACKING COMPLEX

Formosa Petrochemical also operates a 2.93 million tonnes per year (tpy) naphtha cracking complex, where one of three crackers has been shut since May 12 following a pipeline fire.

The outage had previously caused the naphtha market to sink and timespreads to flip into the negative zone in late May as Formosa is Asia's top naphtha buyer, soaking up about 780,000 tonnes of naphtha a month.

Traders said the 700,000 tonnes-per-year (tpy) No 1 cracker is to restart around Sept. 7, but Formosa's spokesman declined to comment on the rumoured start-up date.

Its 1.2 million tpy No. 3 cracker is currently shut for a 40-45 days' maintenance which started in mid-August.

Its 1.03 million tpy No. 2 cracker is in operations and running at high rates. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng and Francis Kan; editing by James Jukwey)