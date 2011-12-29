SINGAPORE Dec 29 Formosa Petrochemical Corp will embark on a maintenance schedule at its 540,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in the first half of 2012 to complete safety checks ahead of a government deadline, a company official said on Thursday.

The Taiwanese government had ordered Asia's fifth-largest refiner to carry out comprehensive checks at its refinery in Mailiao, Yunlin, after a series of fires hit the complex, raising safety concerns.

Crude consumption wil fall because of the maintenance, but the company will ensure steady oil products supply for term customers despite the shutdown.

"The government wants us to stop certain units for maintenance/inspection before end-September," company spokesman KY Lin told Reuters.

"To comply with that, we will have all the required units inspected within the given deadline."

Formosa's No. 1 crude distillation unit (CDU) is tentatively scheduled to shut in February while the No. 3 unit will close from April to mid-May, Lin said. Each of the CDUs has a capacity of 180,000 bpd.

Formosa could shut a 27,000-bpd hydrocracker in the second half of 2012 for a turnaround, but this will be before the end-September deadline, Lin said.

Formosa's No. 2 CDU has been shut since the end of November and is expected to restart in mid-January, he said.

Formosa shut an 80,000-bpd vacuum distillation unit (VDU) and a 52,000-bpd VGO hydrotreating unit for 40 days in December.

The company has extended the shutdown for one of its two 84,000-bpd residue fluid catalytic crackers (RFCC) until the second half of January due to a delay in the shipment of repair parts, he said.

In late July this year, the Taiwanese government ordered Formosa to shut its entire refinery following the seventh fire in a year.

One of two residue desulphurising units at Formosa that was shut after a blast in July 2010 has not resumed operations, Lin said.

