SINGAPORE Dec 29 Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp plans to embark on maintenance at its 540,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery in the first half of 2012 to complete safety checks ahead of a government deadline, a company official said on Thursday.

The Taiwanese government has ordered Asia's fifth-largest refiner to carry out comprehensive checks at its refinery in Mailiao, Yunlin, after a series of fires hit the complex, raising safety concerns.

The company said it would take in less crude but that its term supplies of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel products would not be affected because it has been building stockpiles in advance.

"The government wants us to stop certain units for maintenance/inspection before end-September," company spokesman KY Lin told Reuters.

"To comply with that, we will have all the required units inspected within the given deadline."

Formosa's No. 1 crude distillation unit (CDU) is tentatively scheduled to shut in February, and the No. 3 unit will close from April to mid-May, Lin said. Each of the CDUs has a capacity of 180,000 bpd.

It will shut one of two 84,000 bpd residue fluid catalytic crackers (RFCC) in April to coincide with the No. 3 CDU maintenance.

The other RFCC is currently in turnaround mode and will restart slightly later than expected in the second-half of January due to a delay in the shipment of repair parts, he said.

Formosa could also idle a 27,000 bpd hydrocracker in the second half of 2012 for a turnaround, but this will be before the end-September deadline, Lin said.

Separately, maintenance at its No. 2 CDU has started since end November and the unit is expected to restart in mid-January, he said. It operates three CDUs in total.

In late July this year, the Taiwanese government ordered Formosa to shut its entire refinery following the seventh fire in a year.

