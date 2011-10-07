* One CDU to be shut for 40 days from December

* Formosa restarts second RFCC, operating both at 70 pct

* Focusing on meeting term gasoline, diesel needs (Adds comment on diesel exports in paragraphs 10-12)

SINGAPORE, Oct 7 Formosa Petrochemical Corp. will shut a 180,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude distillation unit and two secondary units for planned maintenance at its 540,000 bpd refinery in Taiwan from December.

The shutdown of the refinery could place some pressure on gas oil and kerosene stocks as December is usually the peak demand period for the fuel as the region's top oil consumers China and Japan use it as heating fuel for winter.

The maintenance at CDU No. 2, a vacuum distillation unit (VDU) of 80,000 bpd capacity and a 52,000 bpd VGO hydrotreating unit, will last for 40 days from the start of December, a company spokesman said on Friday.

Formosa restarted a third CDU at its refinery early September after the refinery was shut for safety reasons following a fire in end-July at a secondary unit that damaged some infrastructure, including power cables .

Formosa has also restarted the second of two residual fluid catalytic crackers (RFCC) this week after a prolonged shutdown since the end-July fire. Both RFCCs are of equal capacity at 84,000 bpd.

"We will keep both the RFCCs at 70 percent capacity," said its spokesman.

"Our priority is to allocate gasoline cargoes to our term customers first," he said, adding that spot exports will be decided later.

The restart of the RFCC this week helped eased some of the concerns traders had over gasoline supplies as Shell had shut its 500,000 bpd Singapore plant last week due to a fire.

The refinery is currently running at 400,000-420,000 bpd and will maintain the current run rate.

Spot diesel exports resumed last month but in small volumes as the refinery is focusing on meeting term requirements at the moment, the spokesman said.

"Our policy is to negotiate with our trading customers to see if they need the cargoes. So whatever amount is not needed, we will then supply to the spot market," he said.

Normal spot volumes are expected to resume next month, he added. Formosa used to export about 720,000 barrels of low sulphur diesel every month, traders said.

Formosa Petrochemical is 29.31 percent owned by Formosa Plastics Corp (FPC), 23.84 percent by Nanya Plastics Corp (NPC) and 24.94 percent by Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp (FCFC), according to its website. (Reporting By Jessica Jaganathan and Seng Li Peng; Editing by Michael Urquhart)