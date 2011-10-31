SINGAPORE Oct 31 Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp is offering up to 2.4 million barrels of low sulphur diesel for 2012 through a term tender, industry sources said on Monday.

The Taiwanese refiner is offering an option of either a cargo of 500,000 barrels or two cargoes of 300,000 barrels each of 10 ppm sulphur gasoil for each quarter next year, the sources said,

The tender closes on Nov. 2.

Formosa currently has a term contract to supply two cargoes of 10 ppm sulphur gasoil at a premium of about $2 a barrel to Singapore spot quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis to unidentified buyers, one of the sources said.

Formosa typically negotiates the 10 ppm sulphur diesel term tender first before finalising the 500 ppm sulphur gasoil term contract. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)