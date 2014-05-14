TAIPEI May 14 Looters damaged the manufacturing facilities of Formosa Plastics Group's unit in Vietnam, the Taiwan company said on Wednesday, linking the violence to tension over a sea dispute between China and Vietnam.

The unit, whose shares are not listed, has invested $500 million building a petrochemical and fiber project last year, according to local media.

