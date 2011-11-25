* New form PF will need more than compliance staff
* Complex questions require accounting, risk professionals
* Compliance departments can "shepherd" the process
By Suzanne Barlyn
Nov 25 Compliance departments need to make some
new friends, and quickly.
New reporting obligations are on the horizon for private
fund advisers -- and they are not something compliance
departments should tackle alone.
Completing the new Form PF, developed by the Securities and
Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission, will require compliance professionals to reach out
to other company units, or even hire new blood, to accurately
field questions on topics ranging from risk to counterparty
credit exposure.
"It's not something (for which) you can just push a button
and the information comes out of your systems," said Marcy
Engel, chief operating officer and general counsel for New
York-based hedge fund Eton Park Capital Management.
There are many new types of requests for information "that
people don't have readily available," said Engel, who spoke in
a panel on Monday at the Practising Law Institute, a continuing
legal education group in New York.
Advisers to hedge funds and other private funds that
manage at least $150 million in assets will be required to file
Form PF with the SEC.
The largest hedge fund and private equity fund advisers --
those who manage $5 billion or more -- must file as early as
June, 2012. Most advisers, however, will not have to file the
form until after Dec. 15, 2012.
The rules are mandated by the Dodd-Frank financial reform
law and were approved by the SEC in October. Certain commodity
pool operators and commodity trading advisers are also required
to file Form PF.
The Financial Stability Oversight Council will use the
information to monitor risks to the U.S. financial system.
COMPLIANCE DEPARTMENT SQUEEZE
Compliance departments will not able to crunch the numbers
themselves, but they do "have the skill set to shepherd the
process," said Martin Schwartz, chief compliance officer for
New York-based Millennium Management LLC.
Three key focus areas can help streamline the work:
First, compliance officers will have to reach out to the
fund's risk management, operations and accounting departments.
"The instructions are not on an everyday list of things
that compliance people understand and have access to," said
Engel.
One multi-pronged question, for instance, asks about
monthly dollar values for long-and-short positions, and whether
the exposure is held physically or through derivatives, among
other things.
Not all compliance officers may be comfortable with relying
on people outside of the department to take on some tasks. In
that case, it may be necessary to hire new compliance staff
with specialized skills, said Engel.
STICK TO A FORMULA
Second, keeping a list of employees responsible for certain
tasks can help ensure everyone follows the same procedures when
preparing for filing, said Anthony Conte, a managing director
at PricewaterhouseCoopers in New York who advises financial
services firms on regulatory issues.
Employees in a large organization can easily view the same
information in different ways, leading to inconsistencies on a
form that has to be updated quarterly in some cases -- and
questions from regulators.
At Eton Park, the compliance department had a meeting with
everyone involved in the process. They went through Form PF
question by question to make sure everyone had the same
understanding of the questions, said Engel.
Then, it's time to agree on a consistent method for
answering the questions, whether that involves gathering
information or calculating a formula. The answer to a question
about a percentage, for example, could differ based on whether
the calculation is based on gross assets or net asset value.
Getting technology professionals on board early in the
process is crucial for finding information needed to complete
Form PF, said Conte.
Data could be in many locations, ranging from a
spreadsheet, to multiple servers, he said.
"Compliance may have a general idea of where all the
information sits," he said, but not the "nuts and bolts."
Conducting an "overarching analysis" of technology systems
is "absolutely critical," said Conte.
Finally, firms must figure out where to store that data.
Developing a long-term technology plan will make its easier
to find the information when it's time to file Form PF again,
he said.
