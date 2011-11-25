* New form PF will need more than compliance staff

By Suzanne Barlyn

Nov 25 Compliance departments need to make some new friends, and quickly.

New reporting obligations are on the horizon for private fund advisers -- and they are not something compliance departments should tackle alone.

Completing the new Form PF, developed by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, will require compliance professionals to reach out to other company units, or even hire new blood, to accurately field questions on topics ranging from risk to counterparty credit exposure.

"It's not something (for which) you can just push a button and the information comes out of your systems," said Marcy Engel, chief operating officer and general counsel for New York-based hedge fund Eton Park Capital Management.

There are many new types of requests for information "that people don't have readily available," said Engel, who spoke in a panel on Monday at the Practising Law Institute, a continuing legal education group in New York.

Advisers to hedge funds and other private funds that manage at least $150 million in assets will be required to file Form PF with the SEC.

The largest hedge fund and private equity fund advisers -- those who manage $5 billion or more -- must file as early as June, 2012. Most advisers, however, will not have to file the form until after Dec. 15, 2012.

The rules are mandated by the Dodd-Frank financial reform law and were approved by the SEC in October. Certain commodity pool operators and commodity trading advisers are also required to file Form PF.

The Financial Stability Oversight Council will use the information to monitor risks to the U.S. financial system.

COMPLIANCE DEPARTMENT SQUEEZE

Compliance departments will not able to crunch the numbers themselves, but they do "have the skill set to shepherd the process," said Martin Schwartz, chief compliance officer for New York-based Millennium Management LLC.

Three key focus areas can help streamline the work:

First, compliance officers will have to reach out to the fund's risk management, operations and accounting departments.

"The instructions are not on an everyday list of things that compliance people understand and have access to," said Engel.

One multi-pronged question, for instance, asks about monthly dollar values for long-and-short positions, and whether the exposure is held physically or through derivatives, among other things.

Not all compliance officers may be comfortable with relying on people outside of the department to take on some tasks. In that case, it may be necessary to hire new compliance staff with specialized skills, said Engel.

STICK TO A FORMULA

Second, keeping a list of employees responsible for certain tasks can help ensure everyone follows the same procedures when preparing for filing, said Anthony Conte, a managing director at PricewaterhouseCoopers in New York who advises financial services firms on regulatory issues.

Employees in a large organization can easily view the same information in different ways, leading to inconsistencies on a form that has to be updated quarterly in some cases -- and questions from regulators.

At Eton Park, the compliance department had a meeting with everyone involved in the process. They went through Form PF question by question to make sure everyone had the same understanding of the questions, said Engel.

Then, it's time to agree on a consistent method for answering the questions, whether that involves gathering information or calculating a formula. The answer to a question about a percentage, for example, could differ based on whether the calculation is based on gross assets or net asset value.

Getting technology professionals on board early in the process is crucial for finding information needed to complete Form PF, said Conte.

Data could be in many locations, ranging from a spreadsheet, to multiple servers, he said.

"Compliance may have a general idea of where all the information sits," he said, but not the "nuts and bolts."

Conducting an "overarching analysis" of technology systems is "absolutely critical," said Conte.

Finally, firms must figure out where to store that data.

Developing a long-term technology plan will make its easier to find the information when it's time to file Form PF again, he said.

(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn in New York; Editing by Jennifer Merritt and Chelsea Emery)