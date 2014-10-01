Oct 1 Formpipe Software AB

* Formpipe receives an order from a Swedish authority valued at 1.1 million Swedish crowns

* Says receives an order on ECM product W3D3 from a Swedish authority

* Says of total order value, license revenues of 0.4 million crowns are recorded in Q3 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)