Oct 2 Formpipe Software AB :

* Says Formpipe receives order from a Swedish municipality worth 3.8 million Swedish crowns

* Says of total order value, license revenues of 2.4 million Swedish crowns are recorded in Q3 2014, while associated revenue will be allocated throughout contract period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: