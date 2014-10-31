Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 31 Formpipe Software AB
* The Danish Agency for Labour Market and Recruitment and Formpipe sign contract worth 3.3 million Swedish crowns
* Of total order value, license revenues of 1.4 million crowns are recorded in Q4 of 2014, while associated revenue will be allocated throughout contract period
* Order is for duration of four years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)