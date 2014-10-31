Oct 31 Formpipe Software AB

* The Danish Agency for Labour Market and Recruitment and Formpipe sign contract worth 3.3 million Swedish crowns

* Of total order value, license revenues of 1.4 million crowns are recorded in Q4 of 2014, while associated revenue will be allocated throughout contract period

* Order is for duration of four years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)