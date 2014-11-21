Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 21 Formpipe Software AB :
* Formpipe receives order from a Swedish municipality worth 1.5 million Swedish crowns
* Receives a supplementary order on ECM product W3D3
* Says of total order value, license revenues of 0.9 million Swedish crowns are recorded in Q4 of 2014, while associated revenue will be allocated throughout contract period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)