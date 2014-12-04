Dec 4 FormPipe Software AB :

* FormPipe gets contract award decision from the municipality of Nacka worth 2.8 million Swedish crowns ($373,289)

* Business value for FormPipe regarding license and maintenance amounts to 2.8 million crowns over a four-year period