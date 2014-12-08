Dec 8 Formpipe Software AB :

* Formpipe receives order from a Swedish municipality

* Says total order value amounts to 3.7 million Swedish crowns ($488,985)

* Receives a supplementary order on ECM product W3D3

* Of total order value, license revenues of 2.2 million Swedish crowns are recorded in Q4 of 2014